Armenia PM: Reforms should not be hasty, rash

YEREVAN. – We have to carry out extensive reforms, but they should not be hasty, rash, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
“We need to record our methodology for reforms—considering the political realities existing in Armenia,” he stressed, in particular. “Our reform algorithm shall be extensive discourse with the public, confirmation of an agreement toward this or that reform.”
In Pashinyan’s words, all of their steps must stem from the new system of governance, and which, as per the premier, is historically called “direct democracy.”
The PM added that reforms in Armenia need to have a “direct and organic link” with Armenian national interests and the tasks set by the recent revolution in the country.