Mogherini: Western Balkans becoming EU military partner

The Western Balkan states are becoming EU security partners, said the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini on Thursday.

Her remarks came during the second day of an informal EU defense ministers’ meeting.

According to her, the diplomats discussed security cooperation with the Western Balkans. Mogherini noted, that Western Balkans have always been considering as zone of instability, while now the EU considers them as partners.

The EU was discussing together with NATO how to enhance the security cooperation in the region, she noted adding, that on Thursday the EU defense ministers will focus on discussing the possibilities for expanding the European program of the Permanent Structural Cooperation (PESCO) over security and defense.