News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Mogherini: Western Balkans becoming EU military partner
Mogherini: Western Balkans becoming EU military partner
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Western Balkan states are becoming EU security partners, said the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini on Thursday.

Her remarks came during the second day of an informal EU defense ministers’ meeting.

According to her, the diplomats discussed security cooperation with the Western Balkans. Mogherini noted, that Western Balkans have always been considering as zone of instability, while now the EU considers them as partners.

The EU was discussing together with NATO how to enhance the security cooperation in the region, she noted adding, that on Thursday the EU defense ministers will focus on discussing the possibilities for expanding the European program of the Permanent Structural Cooperation (PESCO) over security and defense.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA receives Delegation of the European Parliament
The meeting participants emphasized the importance of such visits for the further development and expansion of cooperation...
 Italian Prime Minister criticizes EU for failing to agree on migrants
Once again we see a discrepancy, which mutates into hypocrisy, between words and deeds...
 Merkel: Germany is ready to promote implementation of Armenia-EU deal
Yerevan is 2800 years old...
 Vondráček: Czech Rep. MPs will discuss Armenia-EU agreement ratification in fall
Within the framework of his official visit to the Czech Republic, National Assembly President Ara Babloyan met with the speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies…
 Iranian FM: EU can offset Trump’s anti-Iran policies
Mr. Trump cannot do as he wishes all on his own...
 Angela Merkel wants to see German representative as European Commission chair
One of the possible candidates are Leader of the European People's Party…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news