Armenia parliament to hold special session on September 6

On the initiative of the government of Armenia, a special National Assembly session will be convened on September 6. The government has made this decision at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.
The draft decision states that the bills on making amendments and additions to the law on Armenia’s criminal code, on making an addition to the country’s criminal procedure code, and on making amendments and additions to the on administrative offenses code will be on the agenda of this special parliamentary session.
With these bills, it is envisioned to toughen accountability for electoral fraud.