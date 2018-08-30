News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenia parliament to hold special session on September 6
Armenia parliament to hold special session on September 6
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the initiative of the government of Armenia, a special National Assembly session will be convened on September 6. The government has made this decision at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

The draft decision states that the bills on making amendments and additions to the law on Armenia’s criminal code, on making an addition to the country’s criminal procedure code, and on making amendments and additions to the on administrative offenses code will be on the agenda of this special parliamentary session.

With these bills, it is envisioned to toughen accountability for electoral fraud.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news