News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Intensive care staff heads to Georgia to transfer injured road accident victims to Armenia
Intensive care staff heads to Georgia to transfer injured road accident victims to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – An intensive care ambulance staff from Armenia on Wednesday headed to Georgia.

The staff traveled to Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi to get familiarized with the health condition of the Armenian citizens who were injured in a recent road accident in Tbilisi and are being treated there, and to resolve matters with respect to transferring them to Armenia—if necessary.

The ambulance staff specialists assessed the health condition of two of these Armenian citizens, the Ministry of Health of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. But considering the severity of the condition of these injured, it was decided not to transfer them yet to Armenia.

On August 20, nine Armenian citizens were injured in a road accident in Tbilisi, and one of them died. The surviving eight were hospitalized in the Georgian capital city.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tragic accident in Armenia’s Syunik, one soldier dies
36-year-old Martin Antonyan was a contract serviceman...
 At least 98 killed in eastern Attica wildfires
A total of 83 bodies found at the scene were identified…
China: At least 1 killed as minivan plows into crowd of pedestrians
Minivan driver has been reportedly detained…
Armenia President condoles with Bulgaria counterpart
On the tragic bus crash in Bulgaria…
 Assailants break into Armenia cassation court ex-chief judge’s house, injure him (PHOTOS)
Arman Mkrtumyan and his son showed resistance against them...
 Tragic accident occurs in Armenia's Armavir; father and three sons die
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news