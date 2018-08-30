Intensive care staff heads to Georgia to transfer injured road accident victims to Armenia

YEREVAN. – An intensive care ambulance staff from Armenia on Wednesday headed to Georgia.
The staff traveled to Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi to get familiarized with the health condition of the Armenian citizens who were injured in a recent road accident in Tbilisi and are being treated there, and to resolve matters with respect to transferring them to Armenia—if necessary.
The ambulance staff specialists assessed the health condition of two of these Armenian citizens, the Ministry of Health of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. But considering the severity of the condition of these injured, it was decided not to transfer them yet to Armenia.
On August 20, nine Armenian citizens were injured in a road accident in Tbilisi, and one of them died. The surviving eight were hospitalized in the Georgian capital city.