CNN responds to Trump’s accusations

CNN TV channel tweeted on the US President Donald Trump’s accusations of publishing unreliable information.
“Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them,” CNN tweeted.
Earlier, Trump intensified his attacks on CNN on Twitter.
“CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News,” Trump tweeted.
Bernstein is known for taking part in the investigation into the Watergate scandal, The Hill reported. According to CNN journalist, former US lawyer Michael Cohen was ready to tell the investigator on the Russian case to US special prosecutor Robert Mueller that Trump knew about his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer.
Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis later confirmed to The Washington Post that he was the source of that CNN material, claiming that Cohen knew that Trump had prior knowledge of his son's meeting at the Trump Tower in 2016. Later, Davis changed his position, but CNN said that they still adhere to what was written earlier.