Armenian Special Investigation Service does not track Serzh Sargsyan’s movement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.— Armenia’s special investigation service is not obliged to track the movements of persons who are not involved in a criminal case, the head of the service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters on Thursday.

Asked to comment on third president Serzh Sargsyan’s whereabouts, and whether he can leave the country while being under investigation, Khachatryan noted: “You made an assumption that he is involved in the criminal case. I did not say it. I said that everyone who can tell something will be questioned. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia is not obliged to track the movements of persons who do not have any status in the criminal case.”
