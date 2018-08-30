Case against Armenia ex-police chief’s brother submitted to court

A brother of the former head of Armenian police Vladimir Gasparyan- Karen Gasparyan- is charged, the head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan told reporters on Thursday.

The case was submitted to court, while an evidence base for the ex-police chief’s nephew was insufficient, the head noted.

According to the respective indictment, an argument occurred between Karen Gasparyan and Kotayk Province resident Avetik Sargsyan on July 8, and over the latter’s daughter watering Gasparyan’s vehicle on the Vardavar festival. On the same day—and under the pretext of clarifying the matter and to reconcile, Gasparyan invited Sargsyan to his summer residence in Kotayk village where, however, he demanded from Sargsyan to kneel and apologize for swearing at him. But Sargsyan refused to do so.

Subsequently—and to exact revenge upon Sargsyan for swearing at him, Gasparyan threatened to kill him with a firearm.

As a result, Sargsyan came to his knees and apologized to him.

A signature bond to not leaving Armenia has been selected as Karen Gasparyan’s precautionary measure.

The investigation is still in progress.