Dollar rises in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.76/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.16 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 564.68 (up by AMD 1.44), that of one British pound totaled AMD 628.31 (up by AMD 6.48), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.09 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 228, AMD 18,809.21 and AMD 12,308.23, respectively.