EU ready to annul tariffs on US goods imports

The European Union is ready to annul its duties on imports of industrial products from the US, said European Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmström.
“We said that we are ready from the EU side to go to zero tariffs on all industrial goods, of course if the U.S. does the same, so it would be on a reciprocal basis,” Politico reported quoting Malmström.
“Agriculture would not be in the agreement, nor public procurement as it looks to today,” she added.
Earlier, the European Commissioner for Trade said the European Commission is still preparing a list of responses to possible US duties on car imports from EU.
The US President Donald Trump signed decrees according to which the import of steel and aluminum from South Korea, Brazil and Argentina can be done bypassing the established quotas.