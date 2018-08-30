Lavrov: Some players attempt to undermine Syrian settlement

Russia sees attempts by some players to undermine the Syrian settlement, this topic should be discussed in a bilateral manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said before the talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem, TASS reported.

"Of course, we will discuss the external aspects of the situation in Syria, including the need to tap into the resources of the international community to assist the Syrian Arab Republic," he said. "All these efforts have many opponents who want to undermine these actions, prevent a quick return to normal life, and stabilize the situation. We see such attempts and today we will outline our assessments of the actions of those who are trying to take such steps, and we will listen to the assessments of our Syrian friends. "