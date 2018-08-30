NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 30.08.2018

The Armenian government has approved the bills on making amendments and additions to the law on Armenia’s criminal code, on making an addition to the country’s criminal procedure code, and on making amendments and additions to the administrative offenses’ code.
With these bills, it is envisioned to toughen accountability for electoral fraud.
At the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan underscored the approval of this package of proposed laws and noted that, as a result, they will rule out vote buying in Armenia.
After a long contemplation, Azerbaijani authorities have decided to declare an international search for American Armenian internet personality and professional poker player Dan Bilzerian.
Bilzerian’s recent visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is noted as the reason for this search.
Russian Armenian magnate Samvel Karapetyan is included in Forbes Russia’s list of top 100 most influential people of the country.
Karapetyan is 95th on the aforesaid top-100 list.
Accordingly, President Vladimir Putin tops this list. But the magazine noted that this was “automatic,” since Putin was second in the American Forbes’ global ranking of the world’s most influential people.
The Armenian government decided to create a free economic zone (FEZ) in Hrazdan town.
Around 200 operators shall be engaged at this FEZ, by 2043, and this will be the fourth FEZ in Armenia. This plan aims to ensure direct foreign investment, increase the investment appeal of, create export-oriented high-tech and IT products, create new jobs, and promote sustainable economic development in Armenia.
Four blocs and 9 political parties have submitted necessary documents to participate in the snap election to the Yerevan Council of Elders.
The Central Electoral Commission will examine all the applications until September 3 and will announce the names of the political forces which will participate in the September 23 election.