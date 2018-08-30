New Zealand proposes banning house cats

A regional council in New Zealand has proposed banning all domestic cats in an attempt to protect native animals, The Guardian reported.
Environment Southland’s “pest plan” calls for all domestic cats in the region to be neutered, microchipped and registered. Then, when a cat dies, residents would not be permitted to have another.
“We’re not cat haters,” John Collins, of the Omaui Landcare Trust told Newshub. “But we’d like to see responsible pet ownership and this really isn’t the place for cats.”
Ali Meade, the council’s biosecurity operations manager, said that if the move was approved the improvement for the environment and bird life would be vast.
Submissions on the pest management plan close at the end of October. However, not all members of the community are happy with the idea.
The move comes as New Zealand works on an ambitious goal to become predator-free by 2050. That plan is devoted to wiping out introduced species of rats, stoats and possums.