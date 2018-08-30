Armenian Defence Minister and US Ambassador discuss issues related to defense cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received on Thursday US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills and newly appointed US Military Attache, Col. James Thomson, the press service of the ministry reported.
Issues related to Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sphere were discussed during the meeting. They attached importance to the holding of the event connected with the 15th anniversary of Kansas-Armenia National Guard Partnership in September this year.
The sides also touched upon other issues of Armenian-American cooperation in the field of defense and issues related to regional security.
At the request of the American side, the defense minister introduced the Ambassador on the current situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.