China says it will move at own pace despite US pressure
China says it will move at own pace despite US pressure
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

China will make economic changes at its own pace regardless of U.S. pressure, and their worsening dispute over technology policy can only be solved through negotiations as equals, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday, AP reported.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no indication of plans for more negotiations over the conflict, which threatens to chill global trade and economic growth.

“No matter what measures the United States takes to exert pressure, China will proceed with reform and opening up at its own pace,” Gao said. “Dialogue and consultation based on equality and good faith is the only correct choice for resolving Chinese-U.S. trade frictions,” Gao said. He said the two sides “maintain contact” but gave no details.
