Apple will release the new iPhone next month

Apple will release the new iPhone, and plenty more, at an event next month, Independent reported.

The company has finally unveiled the time and location of its next launch: 12 September, at its headquarters in California.

Then, Apple is almost certain to show off the new iPhones – not one, but three, all of them borrowing the design of the iPhone X but packing in new features and sizes.

The handset is also rumoured to be joined by a whole range of new products. They might include new iPads, refreshed computers, and updated versions of accessories like the AirPods.