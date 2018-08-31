News
Friday
August 31
News
Friday
August 31
Apple will release the new iPhone next month
Apple will release the new iPhone next month
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple will release the new iPhone, and plenty more, at an event next month, Independent reported.

The company has finally unveiled the time and location of its next launch: 12 September, at its headquarters in California.

Then, Apple is almost certain to show off the new iPhones – not one, but three, all of them borrowing the design of the iPhone X but packing in new features and sizes.

The handset is also rumoured to be joined by a whole range of new products. They might include new iPads, refreshed computers, and updated versions of accessories like the AirPods.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
