Pashinyan: Tax burden should not be obstacle for business development

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met representatives of light industry, the PM's office reported. Issues of development of the sphere were discussed during the meeting.
Pashinyan noted that amendments to the Tax Code are planned. "The position of our government is that all businessmen and companies should be free of corruption obligations. There shouldn't be a corruption coercion from state agencies."
During the meeting, representatives of the enterprises of light industry raised questions about granting tax privileges, terms of customs clearance of imported raw materials, training of specialists, stimulating local production and exports, creating workplaces and increasing production volumes.
Speaking about the tax benefits, Pashinyan said in particular: "We are interested in the development and progress of the sphere so that you can pay taxes, create workplaces, so that salaries will grow. Tax burden should not be obstacle for business development."