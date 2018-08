A military serviceman has died and two others were hospitalized after a major road accident Friday, in Lori Province of Armenia.

At around 1am, a car went off road on the Spitak-Vanadzor motorway, and it ended up on its side—on a field.

According to shamshyan.com, driver, Davit Galstyan, 22, died on the spot, whereas passengers Garnik M. 23, and Vagharshak N., 22, were injured and taken to Spitak town hospital.

It was found out that all of them are soldiers and are serving in a military unit.