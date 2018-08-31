China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work

Putting pressure on Beijing over trade won’t work, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.
His remarks came after US President Donald Trump had voiced his decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, Reuters reported. (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-formin/china-says-putting-pressure-on-beijing-wont-work-amid-trade-war-with-u-s-idUSKCN1LG0S4)
Earlier,Trump reportedly told his aides that he was ready to impose tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 200 billion, as soon as the period of public discussion on this issue ends next week.