News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 31
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work
China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Putting pressure on Beijing over trade won’t work, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump had voiced his decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese imports, Reuters reported. (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-formin/china-says-putting-pressure-on-beijing-wont-work-amid-trade-war-with-u-s-idUSKCN1LG0S4)

Earlier,Trump reportedly told his aides that he was ready to impose tariffs on Chinese imports worth $ 200 billion, as soon as the period of public discussion on this issue ends next week.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news