Erdogan: Turkey needs S-400 systems
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkey needs S-400 systems. The agreement has been reached and the shipments will be carried out as soon as possible, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Turkey needs the S-400 missile defense systems, and will procure them as soon as possible. Turkey also needs the F-35 fighter jets. We are project partners, have invested $900 million into this and will continue to pay its installments,” Yeni Safak reported quoting Turkish President.

“The fight against terror seems to be the right of every nation but Turkey. It is not possible for Turkey to accept such impositions,” he added.
