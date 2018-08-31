New Vietnam ambassador presents credentials to Armenia President

YEREVAN. – The new Ambassador of Vietnam to Armenia, Ngo Dik Man—with diplomatic residence in Moscow, on Friday presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian.
First, the President congratulated the newly appointed ambassador on assuming this office, and wished him success in carrying out this accountable mission, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Noting that friendship and partnership relations are established between Armenia and Vietnam, President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the newly appointed Vietnamese ambassador to Armenia will contribute the further expansion of cooperation between the two countries.