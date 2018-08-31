News
Friday
August 31
News
Friday
August 31
Armenia PM congratulates Kyrgyzstan president on Independence Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, on the occasion of Kyrgyzstan’s national holiday: Independence Day.

“I am convinced that friendly relations [between] (…) the peoples of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan will be a solid foundation—hereinafter also—for effective interstate cooperation, mutually beneficial trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation between our countries, which [the foundation] in its turn will contribute to the discovery (…) of the potential of multifaceted Armenian-Kyrgyz cooperation,” the message reads, in particular.
