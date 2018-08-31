News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 31
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
UK Brexit Secretary attempts to break Brexit impasse in Brussels talks
UK Brexit Secretary attempts to break Brexit impasse in Brussels talks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

UK Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, attempts to overcome differences in the negotiations on UK withdrawal from the EU during the six-hour meeting within summit, scheduled for October 17 in Brussels, BBC reported. 

Raab and the chief negotiator from the EU Michel Barnier hope to draw up a road map for future talks between London and Brussels on trade.

According to some British politicians, Brexit will undermine the integrity of the single European market.

 UK withdrawal from the EU is scheduled for March 29, 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news