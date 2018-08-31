News
Armenia PM: There is nothing more important in nature than education
Armenia PM: There is nothing more important in nature than education
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – There is nothing more important in nature than education. What you see here, and what you deal with, all that is linked education.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday stated the aforesaid at his talk with the country’s schoolchildren who have won in the Meghu (Bee) and Kangaroo education contests.

“The recording of education is important, especially in new Armenia,” Pashinyan noted, in particular, addressing these schoolchildren. “[In new Armenia,] the success of each and every one of you doesn’t depend on others; it depends on you because the most important mission of new Armenia, new government is that we be able to create a level field of opportunities; that each and every one of you record that the limits of the possible in the Republic of Armenia are expanding every day.

“All of us, the people of Armenia, Armenia, Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] are together going—with confident and strong steps—toward the best result.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
