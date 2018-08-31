Iran to unveil advanced long-range missile, radar systems soon

The commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard says the country will soon unveil its most-advanced long-range radar and air defense missile systems, Mehr News reported.
“The country's air defense industry is completely indigenous and all necessary equipment is produced domestically," said Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard at the start of today’s Tehran Friday Prayers sermon, adding "by the end of this year, the country's most advanced domestic long-range radar and missile system will be unveiled and put into operation."
He added that the systems have been manufactured by young Iranian military experts.
“The enemies need to know that we will never let go of our right to strengthen our national military power,” Sabahifard said, adding “the Islamic Republic has always looked for security in the region and has never sought a war, but will give a decisive response to any threat.”