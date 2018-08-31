News
Armenia parliament speaker, Iran MPs discuss economic relations
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Friday received Ramezan Ali Sobhanifar, head of Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Iranian legislature, and some other members of this group.

First, Babloyan expressed confidence that this visit by the Iranian delegation will contribute to the further development of Armenian-Iranian relations, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, the Armenian parliament speaker stressed that Armenia has established close relations with Iran.

The interlocutors reflected on the avenues for the development of bilateral economic relations. In this context, the head of the Armenian legislature highlighted that Armenia can become a bridge for Iran-Eurasian Economic Union-Europe trade and economic relations.

Sobhanifar, for his part, noted that Armenian-Iranian friendship is based on historical and cultural commonalities, stated that the two countries have always assisted each other in critical moments, and also attached importance to the need to develop of interstate relations.

At the talk, the parties also discussed cultural relations, and the ways for the expansion of cooperation in several other domains.
