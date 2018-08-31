Armenia attorney general’s office has no data on finding ex-defense minister in Russia or somewhere else

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has no information yet on finding Mikayel Harutyunyan in Russia, or somewhere else.
Arevik Khachatryan, head of the public relations division at the attorney general’s office, told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. She noted this reflecting on the whereabouts of ex-minister of defense Harutyunyan.
“So, under such conditions, the RA Prosecutor General’s Office could not have submitted any petition in connection with handing over the specifically mentioned person,” Khachatryan added.
Interfax news agency had reported that Russia will turn down a petition for having Mikayel Harutyunyan extradited to Armenia, since he has Russian citizenship.
Former Defense Minister Mikayel Harutyunyan has been charged in Armenia within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others. But since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared.
On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.