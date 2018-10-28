News
Turkey’s Erdoğan informs Istanbul summit participants about Khashoggi murder investigation course
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday briefed the discussants of the Russia-France-Germany-Turkey summit—in Istanbul—on the Syrian conflict on the course of the investigation into the murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi, RIA Novosti reported.

He recalled that Ankara wants for those accused of the journalist’s murder to be tried in Turkey.

On October 2, The Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi had entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul to validate documents, but had gone missing. It was argued that he was killed there for writing articles that criticize Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, however, had denied these accusations claiming that the journalist had disappeared after leaving the consulate. But subsequently, Riyadh confirmed that Khashoggi had died at the consulate, and as a result of a fight.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
