Iran: Our oil exports should not become less than 1 million barrels per day

Now maybe we are exporting a few thousand barrels less, but we have always been determined that our oil exports should not become less than one million barrels per day, Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said, IRNA reported.
“During the past months [before US sanctions threat], Iran was exporting 2.5 million barrels of oil per day,” Jahangiri said at a ceremony in Tehran. “Today, US officials are lying to the world and the Americans about oil price.
“US tells lies that Saudi Arabia and other countries can fill possible Iran oil shortfall not to let the oil price increase.
“If the US were able to halt Iran’s oil exports, the oil price would hit $100 per barrel.”