Armenia’s Tonoyan: Ceasefire violations are at lowest level

YEREVAN. – The ceasefire violations are at the lowest level now.
Acting Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on Sunday told about the aforementioned to reporters. Also, he dismissed the claims that the intensity of shooting at the border with Azerbaijan had not reduced.
“I formally announce that the ceasefire violations are at the lowest state at this moment,” he said. “And that, to some extent, is a result of arrangements,” Tonoyan noted.
The acting defense minister said the direct communication link, which was recently agreed upon with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe, was operating.
“It operates in the direction of Nakhichevan too,” Tonoyan added. “An operative link is established; the works are being carried out.”