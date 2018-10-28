Newborn twins’ mother realized she made wrong decision by leaving them outside Gyumri orphanage

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia has disseminated new information regarding the newborn twin boys who were found at the courtyard of an orphanage in Gyumri.
The mother of these twins on Saturday went to a police station and the said orphanage, the ministry informed on Facebook.
Subsequently, it became clear that she truly wishes to raise them herself.
The mother of these babies realized that she had made a wrong decision based on her social conditions, and she admitted that she does not picture her future without her “little ones.”
As reported earlier, the twin boys were found at the courtyard of the said orphanage, and inside a plastic bag.
The biological mother of these babies was found sometime thereafter. According to police, she is an 18-year-old resident of Ararat Province.
The mother of these newborn twins had refused to care for her babies.