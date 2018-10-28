News
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message of condolence to US President Donald Trump, in connection with the tragedy that occurred at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, and which claimed eleven lives.

Strongly condemning this manifestation of violence and intolerance, Pashinyan said Armenia expressed its solidarity with the calls to fight against xenophobia.

Also, on behalf of the people of Armenia and himself, the acting PM extended deep condolences to Trump and the American people, and conveyed words of comfort and wished fortitude to the relatives of the dead and injured.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
