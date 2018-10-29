News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Indonesia Lion Air flight with 181 on board crashes into sea
Indonesia Lion Air flight with 181 on board crashes into sea
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A plane of Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air with 181 people on board crashed east of Indonesia shortly after taking off.

A total of 181 passengers – including two infants and one child – were on board the flight, Indonesian search and rescue agency said. Two pilots and six crew members were also on board, Channel News Asia reported.

A spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue agency said that flight JT610 lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, while en route to Pangkal Pinang on the island of Bangka, off the coast of Sumatra.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German nurse admits killing over 100 patients
The German nurse was arrested and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison…
Six killed as three-quarters of Venice flooded
Officials shut down the city’s water bus system…
 Remains of 10 people found at Lion Air crash site
The rescuers have sent 10 body bags containing human remains...
 Seven injured in California nightclub shooting
'Woman blows herself up' in Tunis
No deaths have been reported at this stage...
 1 student wounded in North Carolina school shooting
“We have responded to a shooting at Butler High School this morning...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news