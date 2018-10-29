Indonesia Lion Air flight with 181 on board crashes into sea

A plane of Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air with 181 people on board crashed east of Indonesia shortly after taking off.
A total of 181 passengers – including two infants and one child – were on board the flight, Indonesian search and rescue agency said. Two pilots and six crew members were also on board, Channel News Asia reported.
A spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue agency said that flight JT610 lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, while en route to Pangkal Pinang on the island of Bangka, off the coast of Sumatra.