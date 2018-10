Georgia will hold the second round of presidential elections, since none of the candidates managed to poll the necessary 50 percent of votes, Georgian central electoral commission said after 98.25 percent of votes were counted.

Independent candidate Salome Zurabishvili polled 38.6 percent of votes, while the opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze got 37.68 percent.

The voter turnout was only 46.74 percent.