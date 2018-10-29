News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Indonesia authorities said Lion Air pilots asked for emergency landing
Indonesia authorities said Lion Air pilots asked for emergency landing
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Indonesian authorities said the pilots of the crashed Lion Air plane asked for an emergency landing after taking off from the Jakarta airport.

The pilots asked for emergency landing, the connection was interrupted, and the plane disappeared from radar.

The rescuers found the debris, personal belongings of the passengers at the site of the crash. According to the latest reports, 188 people were on board, including seven crew members.

Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air crashed into the sea east of Indonesia shortly after taking off.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German nurse admits killing over 100 patients
The German nurse was arrested and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison…
Six killed as three-quarters of Venice flooded
Officials shut down the city’s water bus system…
 Remains of 10 people found at Lion Air crash site
The rescuers have sent 10 body bags containing human remains...
 Seven injured in California nightclub shooting
'Woman blows herself up' in Tunis
No deaths have been reported at this stage...
 1 student wounded in North Carolina school shooting
“We have responded to a shooting at Butler High School this morning...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news