Indonesia authorities said Lion Air pilots asked for emergency landing

Indonesian authorities said the pilots of the crashed Lion Air plane asked for an emergency landing after taking off from the Jakarta airport.
The pilots asked for emergency landing, the connection was interrupted, and the plane disappeared from radar.
The rescuers found the debris, personal belongings of the passengers at the site of the crash. According to the latest reports, 188 people were on board, including seven crew members.
Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air crashed into the sea east of Indonesia shortly after taking off.