Armenia president: Armenians became goalkeepers for humanity

YEREVAN. – Armenia is a unique gate to the civilizations, and it is symbolic that “Global Innovation Forum 2018: Engineering the Evolution” is being held in Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian said during the opening of the forum.

President recalled that according to the scientist, human being as such appeared about 60,000 years ago, somewhere in the region of Africa. From there, people went east and west, and their path laid through our “our homeland”, he said.

“The Armenians remained here, became goalkeepers for humanity. It is symbolic that today representatives of many countries have returned “to the gates” to Armenia to participate in this forum,” Sarkissian added.

He also noted that people always paid more attention to what was happening around them, and not inside. People were interested in how the universe was created, and they discovered the theory of gravity. Interested in small particles, people discovered quantum mechanics and quantum chemistry. However, according to the president, inside a person there is the same vast universe as it is around him, and it is just as complex and interesting.

“I believe that when we talk about the construction of evolution, we also mean the construction of ourselves - our health, our behavior,” President said.

Armen Sarkissian is confident that we will have a completely different society in the future.

Since Armenia is the gateway to the future, the president called on the guests to invest in Armenia - a young, ambitious country populated by people with great talent, managed by young leaders.

“I think evolution is infinite. We do not even understand how complex it is. We have discovered only a small part of ourselves. And I believe that many new discoveries of the future world will bring us back to the gates. Welcome to the gates of the 21st century, welcome to Armenia,”the President concluded.

The forum is being held in Yerevan on October 28-31. The purpose of the forum is to combine innovative research in biology, data science and artificial intelligence, to establish profitable cooperation between foreign and local scientists and industrialists.