Head of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council concerned about officials’ behavior

YEREVAN. – Head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, former president of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Gagik Harutyunyan reminded high officials of the need to act according to the law.
When asked what he thinks of PM Pashinyan and other officials' statements alleging that “the judges call them and expect directions”, Harutyunyan told reporters that he is aware of these statements and Supreme Judicial Council has tried to find out who exactly called and why.
“Naturally all the judges deny it but we think there’s no smoke without fire. Of course such behavior is against law and has to be condemned,” said Harutyunyan.
He noted that Supreme Judicial Council is not authorized to carry out investigations on its own.
“But as far as I can see, such things happened during the first period. The speculations have calmed down. There have speculations about a judge, who was to decide the preventive measure on the famous case. He handed in a written explanation stating that he had not called or communicated with anyone. But now that case is undertaken by Special Investigation Service of Armenia, which will give answer to all questions,” Harutyunyan emphasized.