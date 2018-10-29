Russian foreign ministry comments on John Bolton's remarks during Armenia visit

Russian Foreign Ministry has released a statement in connection with the remarks made by the national security adviser John Bolton during his visit to Armenia.
“The farewell speech by U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills has been recently commented on during the briefing of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry. He publicly instructed the leadership of the host country on economic policy issues and promised local NGOs generous funding for inspecting the government.
It seemed that there could no longer be more impudence which cannot be separated from direct interference in internal affairs. It turned out to be wrong,” the statement reads.
Russian foreign office said John Bolton publicly demanded that Armenia abandon the “historical cliché” in its international relations and adds that it was not a secret that it was a traditional friendship with Russia.
“He also said that he expects from N.Pashinyan active steps towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict after the parliamentary elections in Armenia. Naturally, he did not forget to advertise American weapons, which Armenia should acquire instead of the Russian ones.
However, not everything that was said by J. Balton in Yerevan deserves criticism. A wonderful thought was voiced in his interview with Radio Liberty on October 25: ‘For Armenia it is of fundamental importance to be completely sovereign, and not to be dependent or subject to excessive external influence.’ It would be great for J. Bolton to ponder on the meaning of his own words,” Russian Foreign Ministry said.