Zohrab Mnatsakanyan receives Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN. – Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stefan Visconti, Andrew Schofer and personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
The interlocutors exchanged opinions on the meetings and regional visits that were held after the new government was formed. Mnatsakanyan expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics that had been formed.
The parties touched upon the meeting of the Armenian PM and Azerbaijani president in Dushanbe and the agreements reached. Mnatsakanyan stressed that practical application of the arrangements is aimed at creating an atmosphere of peace. Acting minister noted that the rejection of militaristic and non-constructive rhetoric remains a key issue. The parties discussed the next steps of the co-chairs. In this regard, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan added that given the upcoming trips to Stepanakert and Baku, there will be an opportunity to more comprehensively evaluate further steps.