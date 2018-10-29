News
Acting Armenia defense minister, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss situation in Karabakh
Acting Armenia defense minister, Minsk Group Co-Chairs discuss situation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Acting Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stefan Visconti, Andrew Schofer and personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej  Kasprzyk.

Tonoyan informed the mediators of the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the line of contact between the armed forces. He noted importance of the agreement on creating a communication line that was reached during the meeting of Armenian PM and Azerbaijani president in Dushanbe. Tonoyan expressed hope that the co-chairing countries will spare no effort to create communication line on other sections by the example of Nakhchivan.

Stressing that the Armenian army is attentively following the situation and maintaining control over any movement, Tonoyan noted that under current conditions the key issue is unconditional respect for the truce and the implementation of measures to prevent incidents.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
