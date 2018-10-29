1 student wounded in North Carolina school shooting

One student was wounded in a shooting in one of the schools in Matthews, North Carolina on Monday morning.
“We have responded to a shooting at Butler High School this morning. There is one student that has been shot that was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time. Another student has been taken into custody. This is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene has now been secured by police. Information on releasing students to their parents will be coming soon,” local police said in a statement.