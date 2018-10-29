News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
1 student wounded in North Carolina school shooting
1 student wounded in North Carolina school shooting
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

One student was wounded in a shooting in one of the schools in Matthews, North Carolina on Monday morning.

“We have responded to a shooting at Butler High School this morning. There is one student that has been shot that was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time. Another student has been taken into custody. This is believed to be an isolated incident and the scene has now been secured by police. Information on releasing students to their parents will be coming soon,” local police said in a statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German nurse admits killing over 100 patients
The German nurse was arrested and sentenced to seven and a half years in prison…
Six killed as three-quarters of Venice flooded
Officials shut down the city’s water bus system…
 Remains of 10 people found at Lion Air crash site
The rescuers have sent 10 body bags containing human remains...
 Seven injured in California nightclub shooting
'Woman blows herself up' in Tunis
No deaths have been reported at this stage...
 Armenia president conveys condolences to Indonesia counterpart
“My sincere condolences to you and the friendly people of Indonesia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news