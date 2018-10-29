News
Wednesday
October 31
Artsakh president meets with Armenia minister of emergency situations
Artsakh president meets with Armenia minister of emergency situations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on Monday received acting minister for the emergency situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan.

President Sahakyan congratulated Felix Tsolakyan upon his appointment to the responsible position and wished him productive work.

A range of issues related to the cooperation between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian states were on the discussion agenda.

Director of the Artsakh Republic state service of emergency situations Karen Sargsyan participated in the meeting.
Հայերեն and Русский
