Artsakh president meets with Armenia minister of emergency situations

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on Monday received acting minister for the emergency situations of Armenia Felix Tsolakyan.
President Sahakyan congratulated Felix Tsolakyan upon his appointment to the responsible position and wished him productive work.
A range of issues related to the cooperation between the corresponding structures of the two Armenian states were on the discussion agenda.
Director of the Artsakh Republic state service of emergency situations Karen Sargsyan participated in the meeting.