Wednesday
October 31
Wednesday
October 31
Seven injured in California nightclub shooting
Seven injured in California nightclub shooting
At least seven people were shot at a nightclub near Los Angeles as it hosted a Halloween party called 'The First Purge,' Daily Mail reported.

Desperate club-goers stampeded towards the exit of Sevilla Nightclub in Riverside, California, when shots were heard, witnesses said. 

Fights broke out in the street as people ran for their lives, witnesses told KTLA.

One man said people were dancing in the club when he heard gunshots go off.    

Riverside police said they received a call at 12.04am on Monday reporting a shooting taking place inside and outside the club.

Officers arrived at the venue, which also houses a tapas restaurant, on Mission Inn Avenue where they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.
