Hayk Marutyan to offer former deputy Kamo Areyan become his advisor

Yerevan mayor Hayk Marutyan said that the staff lists of the municipality will be changed and the sums will remain in municipality’s budget.
Yerevan mayor will offer former deputy mayor Kamo Areyan to become his advisor.
“We will have a conversation with Kamo Areyan and if he wants to accept my proposal of becoming mayor’s advisor would like to work with him,” Marutyan said.
Asked whether his deputies would have maintained their posts if they were not representatives of former authorities, Marutyan said that the political team has changed and he should be surrounded with people who would take forward his line.