Russian MFA: Entrance of Ukraine, Georgia to NATO will become problem for Russia
Region:World News, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The possible entrance of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO will become a military and economic problem for Russia,  the Director of pan-European Cooperation Department of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Andrey Kelin said, TASS reported.

"We will be forced to construct the defensive ring near the current third capital Sochi. We will be forced to spend enormous resources to prevent the possible actions of the probable enemy. It is inevitable," he said.

The Russian diplomat noted that with such scenario Russia "will be forced to construct the defensive echelons at the border with Ukraine."

"And to transfer the forefront of our defensive constructions to the south against Ukraine," Kelin said.
