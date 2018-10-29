Zarif: EU's new mechanism for Iran to be in place soon

Stressing that a new European Union mechanism to facilitate payments for Iranian exports will be in place in coming days, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "US cannot achieve its political goals for sure," Mehr News reported.

"With the new mechanism and given the fact that Americans are now isolated in the international community, no country would support US moves except for some regional regimes, Zarif told the media, upon arrival at Istanbul Atatürk Airport on Monday, to take part at the 6th trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran.

The mechanism, a so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is designed to circumvent the sanctions, under which Washington can cut off any bank that facilitates oil transactions with Iran.

The new European Union mechanism will be legally in place in the near future, however, will not be operational so soon, due to US pressures in place, he added.