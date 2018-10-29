News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.99
EUR
552.13
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Zarif: EU's new mechanism for Iran to be in place soon
Zarif: EU's new mechanism for Iran to be in place soon
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Stressing that a new European Union mechanism to facilitate payments for Iranian exports will be in place in coming days, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "US cannot achieve its political goals for sure," Mehr News reported.

"With the new mechanism and given the fact that Americans are now isolated in the international community, no country would support US moves except for some regional regimes, Zarif told the media, upon arrival at Istanbul Atatürk Airport on Monday, to take part at the 6th trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Republic of Azerbaijan and Islamic Republic of Iran.

The mechanism, a so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is designed to circumvent the sanctions, under which Washington can cut off any bank that facilitates oil transactions with Iran.

The new European Union mechanism will be legally in place in the near future, however, will not be operational so soon, due to US pressures in place, he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU diplomat expresses regret over failure of amended Electoral Code in Armenia’s parliament
He though added that “sooner or later these amendments will be adopted”....
 Switalski on Karabakh issue: No one can force the sides to do anything
EU Ambassador: We offer Armenia government to review budget support programs
"I understand that the new government was very busy during summer...
 EU ambassador: Very soon you will see results of new financial deals
“The cooperation with the EU is not about money or finances…
 EU tightens sanctions on North Korea
The EU sanctions list should be supplemented in accordance with this decision...
 Armenia MP asks European Parliament colleagues to come, observe country’s snap parliamentary election
Marukyan addressed at the first meeting of the European Union-Armenia Partnership Committee…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news