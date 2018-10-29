Turkey demands truth over Khashoggi killing

Turkey called on Monday for the full truth surrounding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be revealed, as Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor held talks in Istanbul, Reuters reported.
“The whole truth must be revealed,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference. “We believe this visit is important for these truths to come out.”
Cavusoglu called on Riyadh to conclude the investigation as soon as possible.
Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT Haber said Saudi officials at Monday’s meeting asked for the whole investigation folder, including evidence, statements and footage, be given to them. TRT said the Saudi request was denied.
Turkish prosecutors at the meeting, which lasted slightly over an hour, repeated Ankara’s request that 18 suspects be brought to Turkey and that the location of Khashoggi’s body be revealed, it said.