Wednesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
Acting PM Pashinyan receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Monday OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the visit of the Co-chairs to Armenia and highlighted their activities as the only internationally authorized negotiation format for Karabakh conflict settlement.  The acting PM emphasized that necessity of commitment of all the conflicting sides for a peaceful settlement.

The interlocutors referred to Karabakh peace process following the recent political developments in Armenia. They exchanged views over the agreements receives between the Armenian PM and Azerbaijani President in Dushanbe this year. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the implementation of the agreements that will foster the creation of an atmosphere aimed at raising mutual confidence and progressing the peace process. The sides outlined the future possible steps.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
