Newspaper: Armenian foreign ministry continues switching ambassadors

YEREVAN. – The process of recalling ambassadors and appointment of new ones continues in the Armenian Foreign Minister, Hraparak newspaper writes.

The newspaper has learned that Armenia’s envoy to Denmark and Norway Alik Arzumanuan is likely to be appointed ambassador with concurrent accreditation to Sweden. The incumbent ambassador to Sweden Artak Apitonyan was appointed back in 2013. The newspaper also says the Ambassador to Canada Levon Martirosyan wants to leave the position.

“He participated in the organization of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s official visit to Armenia. During the past year two Deputy PMs, Speaker of the parliament Ara Babloyan, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan visited Canada and made relations warm. We would not like Martirosyan to leave his mission, but he insists, and we think if replacement is found, we will appoint a new ambassador,” a diplomatic source told Hraparak.