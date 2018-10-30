Trump says he would be happy if Clinton runs

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be very happy with Hillary Clinton as a Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential race.
“I like her too, I’d be very happy with Hillary,” Trump told Fox News. “I don’t see anybody that I wouldn’t enjoy running against.”
In an earlier interview with Recode, Hillary Clinton said she would like to be president, but said ‘no’ when asked whether she wants to run again.
“Well I’d like to be president. I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done. I mean we have confused everybody in the world, including ourselves. We have confused our friends and our enemies.”