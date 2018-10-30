Newspaper: Armenia’s humanitarian mission to Syria may be canceled?

YEREVAN. – US National Security Adviser John Bolton during his meetings with Armenian experts and political analysts expressed his discontent with Armenia’s decision to send a humanitarian mission to Syria under Russian flag, Iravunk newspaper writes.
“The American official directly hinted that this is bad and will be even worse if they learn in the future that it was not a humanitarian, but rather a defense mission. Moreover, Bolton said he was assured in Russia that this was Armenia’s initiative,” the newspaper says.
The daily is quoting its sources saying that this is a matter of serious discussions at the Armenian defense ministry, and may be canceled.